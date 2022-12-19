Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.2% in January-November

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 17.02 billion between January-November 2022 – a 32.2% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 19.

Exports grew by 31.8% to USD 5.04 Billion, while imports increased by 32.4% to USD 11.98 billion. The negative trade balance was USD 6.9 billion in January-November 2022 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 40.8 percent.

Source: Geostat

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 2.6 billion, followed by Russia – USD 2.2 billion, China – USD 1.7 billion, Azerbaijan – USD 1.2 billion, and the United States – USD 1.1 billion.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 660.7 million, followed by Russia – USD 597.9 million, Azerbaijan – USD 595.5 million, Armenia – USD 495.6 million, and Turkey – USD 409.7 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States, and Germany were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 2.14 billion, USD 1.6 billion, USD 1.02 billion, USD 831 million, and USD 574 million.

Source: Geostat

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in January-November 2022 with USD 932.9 million. It was followed by cars – USD 762.8 million; ferroalloys – USD 454.8 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 249.1 million; wine – USD 232.6 million; spirits – USD 134.2 million; natural or artificial mineral waters – USD 104.6 million; medicines – USD 98.2 million; hazelnuts and other nuts – USD 89.8 million; electricity – USD 84.3 million; and other commodities – USD 1.9 billion.

Cars were first on the list of imports with USD 1.4 billion, followed by petroleum oils – USD 1.24 billion; copper ores and concentrates – USD 724.4 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 373.6 million; medicines – USD 360.7 million; telephone sets – USD 262.5 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 159.9 million; cigars and cigarettes – USD 110.7 million; iron, non-alloy steel – USD 107.3 million; bulldozers, graders, excavators, tamping machines – USD 91.9 million; other commodities — USD 7.1 billion.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)