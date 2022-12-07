Tbilisi, Rome Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Tbilisi Mayor’s Office announced on 6 December that Mayor Kakha Kaladze signed a memorandum of understanding on his visit to Italy between Tbilisi and Rome with his counterpart, the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

According to City Hall’s press service, the memorandum will allow for increased cooperation between Rome and Tbilisi on urban development and regeneration, as well as the improvement of the environment, culture, inclusion, and innovation.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to promote the deepening of friendly relations, to plan common events, and share experiences in solving urban, economic, or environmental problems,” the press release also noted.

Mayor Kaladze emphasized after the signing that “it was a very important visit from the point of view that we signed a memorandum of cooperation with Rome.” “I am very glad that these relations are deepening and becoming even more interesting,” he underscored.

On his part, Mayor Gualtieri tweeted after the meeting, “A pleasure to receive our friend the Mayor of Tbilisi…” “Our capitals are working to strengthen collaboration across the board, starting with strategic areas such as culture, urban regeneration, energy transition, [and] digital innovation,” he added.

