Military Instructs French Foreign Legion in Long-Range Shooting Course

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced on 25 November that instructors from the Sniper Training School of the Special Operations Forces of the Georgian Defense Forces conducted a two-week long-range shooting course for servicemen of the French Foreign Legion as part of the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET).

According to the Ministry, this is the second time that a sniper training course has been held in Georgia for military personnel from NATO member states. It is also the French Legion’s second time participating in the training.

According to the MOD, the exercises were held at the shooting range of the Major Gela Chedia Special Purpose Training Center and were attended by the Commander of the Special Operations Forces, Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili, and the French Defense Attaché in Georgia, Lieutenant Colonel Frédéric Campos.

“During the training, the troops performed shooting exercises at different distances under duress and received high marks from the observers,” the MOD noted.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)