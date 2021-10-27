EPP, ECR Group Call for Transferring Saakashvili to Civil Hospital

In separate statements released today, the center-right European People’s Party, and European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group in the European Parliament have called on transferring hunger striking jailed former Georgian President, Mikheil Saakashvili to a civil hospital.

The European People’s Party tweeted that they are “concerned” with reports over Saakashvili’s deteriorating health and called on Georgian authorities to “transfer urgently” the former President to “an appropriate civil hospital.” “By not doing so, authorities bear responsibility for any aggravation of his health.”

The ECR Group in the European Parliament also called on transferring Saakashvili “to an alternative, civilian medical facility, where he will receive complex medical care.” It said a hospital in prison may not be adequate to provide Saakashvili necessary treatment.

The Group stressed that the responsibility for Saakashvili’s health “lies solely with the government of Georgia and the leadership of the ruling [Georgian Dream] party.”

The issue of transferring jailed Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, on a hunger strike since October 1, to a medical facility has triggered controversy over the past days.

The Georgian authorities say the former President will be taken to the No. 18 prison hospital if his health condition worsens. The decision is strongly opposed by Saakashvili’s personal doctor, defense lawyers, and the Public Defender who, citing various reasons, have recommended former President’s transfer to a private hospital.

Responding to earlier Saakashvili-related calls by European lawmakers, including EPP’s Andrius Kubilius and ECR’s Anna Fotyga, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said “let everyone take care of their own country, nobody can stand in the way of fulfilling the law and justice in this country.”

Read more here: