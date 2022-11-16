Stoltenberg: Coop. with Georgia ‘Even More Important’ with Ukraine War

During a press conference on 15 November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored that it is “even more important” to work closely with partners like Georgia in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The NATO Chief made the statements while discussing support for Ukraine and the Foreign Ministers’ meeting planned in Bucharest at the end of November, which he said will “provide us with an opportunity to both express strong support to Ukraine to discuss how to step up and sustain support for Ukraine.”

In that context, he also stated that in Bucharest, NATO will “take stock of the implementation of decisions made on strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense, but also to meet with partners of course Georgia is an important partner.”

