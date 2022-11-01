Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he has already met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on 31 October.

According to the Georgian government’s press service, during their meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation while emphasizing the “high level of political dialogue” between the two countries.

In that context, they reaffirmed their commitment to furthering existing cooperation through ongoing negotiations on establishing free trade between Georgia and the UAE. On the subject of a free trade zone, PM Garibashvili underscored that it would “establish a beneficial climate for promoting and developing the economic and trade relations between the two countries.”

Happy to meet the president of 🇦🇪 Sheik @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi today. Discussed the ongoing bilateral & future cooperation between the two countries, as well as enhancing trade and investment flows between 🇬🇪 & 🇦🇪 for the greater benefit of our nations. pic.twitter.com/uSKlGslogL — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) October 31, 2022

Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

PM Garibashvili also met with UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, to consider critical areas of cooperation.

In that context, the Georgian Government’s press service reported that the Georgian Prime Minister emphasized that the UAE is “an attractive commercial, trade, and technological hub and that its growing international position in every direction must be appreciated.”

Notably, the UAE Minister has invested approximately USD 150 million in various projects in Georgia.

Note: This article was updated on 1 November at 16:20 to reflect PM Garibashvili’s meeting with the Minister of Tolerance.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)