President Salome Zurabishvili and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on 11 October in Bucharest on establishing strategic relations between Georgia and Romania.

The agreement relies on the provisions of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation signed between the two countries on 26 March 1996 and reaffirms the numerous commitments made by the two sides, including support for one another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. Moreover, it outlines numerous pathways for developing relations between Georgian and Romania, including through large infrastructural projects in the Black Sea.

President Zurabishvili stated after signing the agreement that Georgia and Romania “‘resolve to elevate their solid partnership to the level of a Strategic Partnership.'”

“Honored to sign with my colleague Klaus Iohannis the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Iohannis emphasized that the agreement marked a “historic moment” in bilateral relations between Georgia and Romania.

“By signing the Joint Declaration, together with Madam President, we have established the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Georgia, as agreed during our meeting in New York in 2019,” he remarked.

The Romanian President explained that through the agreement “our countries aim to improve their connectivity in the fields of transport, energy, but also people-to-people contacts.”

Read the full text of the declaration here.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)