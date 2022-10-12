As part of her visit to Romania, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă on 11 October to discuss developing relations between the two countries.

The Georgian President tweeted after the meeting that “Romania has been one of our closest partners in Europe.” She underlined that there are “plenty of reasons for that,” including “a common history of challenges, common values by which we see the future, [and] a sea that we share.”

While highlighting that she signed a strategic partnership declaration with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis the same day, President Zurabishvili said she was “Glad to talk about the future with Nicolae Ciucă.”

12/10/2022 – Georgia Signs Strategic Partnership Declaration with Romania

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Teimuraz Janjalia, who is accompanying President Zurabishvili, also commented on the meeting and stated that the two sides discussed relevant topics of bilateral cooperation and Romania’s support for Georgia in the EU and other international forums.

He underscored that Georgia and Romania have a “very intensive and important cooperation.”

In that context, Deputy FM Janjalia also brought attention to the joint declaration on strategic partnership while explaining that the governments of the two countries are planning “very important projects, which are also supported by the EU and EU flagship initiatives.”

He added that such projects will focus on “connectivity and energy projects” in the Black Sea region.

Meetings with Upper, and Lower Houses of Parliament

President Zurabishvili also met with Alina Gorghiu, the acting Chairperson of the Romanian Senate, which is the upper house of the Romanian Parliament, and Marcel Ciolacu, the Chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament.

The President’s press service cited MP Teona Akubardia, who is accompanying the President, as saying that the two sides discussed how to elevate cooperation with Romania to an even more “intensive and higher level.”

On her part, President Zurabishvili tweeted, “Georgia and Romania have long prospects of cooperation, many of which will go through our legislatures. Good to talk with Alina Gorghiu and Marcel Ciolacu.”

Georgia and Romania have long prospects of cooperation, many of which will go through our legislatures. Good to talk with @alinagorghiu and @CiolacuMarcel.



🇬🇪🇪🇺🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/vOs9CtbB9v — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) October 11, 2022

Following the meeting, acting Chairperson Gorghiu said she was “pleased” to meet with President Zurabishvili and reaffirmed that Romania “fully supports” Georgia’s EU and NATO path.

She likewise remarked that she was “looking forward to working closely in enhancing our cooperation based on the strategic partnership declaration signed today.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson Ciolacu tweeted, “Significant talks with Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia, on developing energy connectivity, and Black Sea-Caspian transport routes.”

“Romania stands as a staunch promoter of Georgia’s path towards EU accession and provides political and practical support to Georgia on its path to NATO membership,” he stressed.

Also Read: