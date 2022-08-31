News

Georgia’s GDP Up 9.7% in July 2022

31/08/2022 - 11:17
Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 9.7% year-over-year in July 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 31 August.

Geostat said growth was registered in transportation and storage; construction; information and communication; mining and quarrying; and trade.

Meanwhile, a decline was registered in manufacturing.

