Georgia’s GDP Up 9.7% in July 2022

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 9.7% year-over-year in July 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 31 August.

Geostat said growth was registered in transportation and storage; construction; information and communication; mining and quarrying; and trade.

Meanwhile, a decline was registered in manufacturing.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)