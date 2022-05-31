Old Tbilisi seen from Baratashvili bridge. Photo: Mostafa Meraji via Unsplash.com
Georgia’s GDP Up 2.6% in April 2022

31/05/2022 - 11:18
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 2.6% year-over-year in April 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 31.

Geostat said growth was registered in transportation and storage; hotels and restaurants; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; financial and insurance activities; arts, entertainment and recreation; mining and quarrying.

The National Statistics Office reported a decline in construction; manufacturing; professional, scientific and technical activities; trade.

Georgia’s economy grew by 10.8% in the first four months of 2022.

In April 2021, Georgia’s real GDP grew by 44.8% year-over-year.

