Georgia’s Chief Prosecutor, Irakli Shotadze met with Nazhat Shameem Khan, the Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Tbilisi, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office reported on September 26.

According to the same report, the sides discussed various issues related to the investigation conducted by the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the ICC regarding Georgia.

The sides also focused on the decision by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to apply for arrest warrants of three de facto South Ossetian ex-officials over alleged 2008 war crimes.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office noted that the crimes committed by the former South Ossetian officials, involving kidnapping, torturing and inhuman treatment of ethnic Georgians, constitute “grave war crimes.”

The sides also stressed the significance of cooperation between Georgia and the International Criminal Court and agreed to share experience and enhance cooperation in the future.

The Georgian chief prosecutor said after the meeting that future cooperation and Georgia’s participation in the August 2008 war investigation were discussed.

The ICC deputy prosecutor, on her part, hailed the discussion as “very good.”

Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan is visiting Georgia to attend the 27th Annual Conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) on September 25-29.

According to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, the participants will discuss a broad range of issues, among others direct international cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices; effective response to war crimes; institutional challenges of COVID pandemic and response measures; evolution of cybercrime typologies.

