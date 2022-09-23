New Police Chiefs Appointed in Kakheti, Shida Kartli

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported on September 23 that Police Colonel Teimuraz Kalandadze has been appointed as the Kakheti Police chief, replacing Giorgi Aladashvili who was appointed as the new Governor of the Kakheti region in August.

Prior to this new appointment, Kalandadze served as the Shida Kartli Police chief, where he was replaced by his deputy, Police Colonel Valeri Telia.

The Interior Ministry noted that both Teimuraz Kalandadze and Valeri Telia have a long experience of working in law enforcement agencies and held different senior positions at the Interior Ministry’s agencies.

According to media reports, the newly appointed Kakheti Police chief had been among those officials who were involved in the negotiations with an armed robber who took hostages at the Bank of Georgia branch in Kutaisi on September 20.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)