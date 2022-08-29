PM Appoints New Kakheti Governor

The Georgian Government announced on 29 August that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili appointed Giorgi Aladashvili as the new Governor of the Kakheti region.

The PM met with Governor Aladashvili today to discuss current and planned projects in the region.

Aladashvili is a lawyer by profession and holds a master’s degree from Harvard University. He has held various high-level positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG).

Irakli Shioshvili, the former Governor of Kakheti was also present at the meeting. The PM thanked him for his work and wished the new Governor success.

Leri Barnabishvili, the Head of the Regional Relations Department of the Government Administration attended as well.

