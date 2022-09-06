Ukrainian Chargé Conveys Zelenskyy’s Message of Thanks to President Zurabishvili

Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Georgia, Andrii Kasianov, conveyed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s message of “sincere gratitude” to President Salome Zurabishvili for participating in the second summit of the Crimea Platform on 23 August.

In it, President Zelenskyy emphasized that the Summit, demonstrated, “the unity, strength, and firmness of the world’s democracies in protecting Ukraine and the international legal order from Russian aggression.”

The Ukrainian President underscored the importance of the summit’s participants clearly stating that “they would not tolerate the temporary occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula by Russia and would never recognize attempts to illegally annex the sovereign territory of Ukraine.”

The letter further highlighted that the summit “confirmed” the right of Ukrainians to defend themselves against Russian aggression and liberate the territory currently occupied by Russia.

“I am deeply grateful to your country for its decisive, and unwavering support of Ukraine which is invaluable to us because our support brings our victory closer,” President Zelenskyy’s letter stated. “We should do our best to free our country from the occupiers as soon as possible and bring to justice those responsible for their aggressive, and criminal war.”

The Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires highlighted President Zelenskyy’s eagerness at furthering cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine within the framework of the Crimea platform, including through the first Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform and the Black Sea Security Conference.

“I strongly believe that by joining efforts we will defeat the aggressor,” the Ukrainian President’s letter concluded.

