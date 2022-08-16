Weekly COVID Update: August 7-14

During the week of August 7-14, Georgian authorities reported 12,338 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 12,766 recoveries, and 6 fatalities.

Out of the 12,338 cases, 4,966 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 2,039, Adjara — 1,175, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 1,094, Guria — 796, Shida Kartli — 672, Kvemo Kartli — 555, Kakheti — 509, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 208, Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 162, and Samtskhe-Javakheti — 162.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 16.52%.

As of July 24, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,722,387 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,692,387 recoveries and 16,883 deaths.

