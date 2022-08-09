Weekly COVID Update: July 31- August 7

During the week of July 31 – August 7, Georgian authorities reported 12,729 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 11,199 recoveries, and 8 fatalities.

Out of the 12,729 cases, 5,726 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 1,955, Adjara — 1,273, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 1,024, Guria — 664, Shida Kartli — 545, Kakheti — 530, Kvemo Kartli — 473, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 193, Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 174, and Samtskhe-Javakheti — 172.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 16.82%.

As of July 24, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,710,049 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,679,621 recoveries and 16,877 deaths.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)