Weekly COVID Update: August 21-28

During the week of August 21-28, Georgian authorities reported 13,737 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 14,486 recoveries, and 3 fatalities.

Out of the 13,737 cases, 6,586 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 1,742, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 1,035, Kakheti — 1022, Kvemo Kartli — 798, Adjara — 714, Shida Kartli — 684, Guria — 562, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 243, Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 181, and Samtskhe-Javakheti — 170.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 17.91%.

As of August 28, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,748,719 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,719,202 recoveries and 16,892 deaths.

