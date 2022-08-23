Weekly COVID Update: August 14-21

During the week of August 14-21, Georgian authorities reported 12,595 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 12,329 recoveries, and 6 fatalities.

Out of the 12,595 cases, 5,397 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 1,921, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 1,158, Adjara — 862, Kakheti — 790, Guria — 704, Shida Kartli — 627, Kvemo Kartli — 606, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 221, Samtskhe-Javakheti — 169, and Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 140.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 16.98%.

As of July 24, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,734,982 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,704,716 recoveries and 16,889 deaths.

