Abkhaz Leader Appoints New “minister of taxes”

22/08/2022 - 12:57
Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania appointed Mikhail Gabelia as the new “minister of taxes and fees” on 19 August, according to Sokhumi-based apsnypress.

Gabelia replaced Jansukh Nanba in the post, who was recently appointed by Bzhania as the “head of the presidential administration.”

Gabelia previously headed the department of taxation of individuals at the same ministry.

