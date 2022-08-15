News

Abkhaz Leader Appoints Administration Head

15/08/2022 - 10:39
On 12 August Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania dismissed Jansukh Nanba from his post as the “minister of taxes and duties” according to Sokhumi-based apsnypress, before appointing him as the “head of the presidential administration.”

Nanba had been in the post since May 2021. Before that, he had been the “deputy head of the presidential administration” as well as the “deputy prime minister” and “minister of finance.”

Per apsnypress, the post of “minister of taxes and duties” will be temporarily fulfilled by “deputy minister” Merab Logua.

