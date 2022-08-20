Investigation Launched Into Prisoner’s Injury at Mental Health Center

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) announced on 20 August that they launched an investigation into the fact of a prisoner being wounded at the Mental Health and Drug Addiction Prevention Center.

The statement followed media reports which stated that the person in question was transferred to the center two days ago from pre-trial detention. In a conversation with journalists, the mother of the injured, Natia Shengelia, said that when she came to see her son today, she was told that he has a “piercing wound” to his head, and “total brain damage” for which he underwent an emergency operation.

“How did a gun get into my son’s hand… How did he shoot himself? Explain this to me,” she told journalists and added that according to her information, her son was going to be returned by law enforcement to prison from the psychiatric hospital. “They decided that in one day the boy was cured but the boy was not well, he was not ready to be taken to prison,” she said.

According to the SIS, the investigation established that on the morning of 20 August 2022, during a shift handover, a prisoner sneaked up behind an employee of the Special Penitentiary Service in charge of escorts, stole his official firearm and after failing to fire the first shot, he fired a second time in the direction of the officers, and later, at himself.

“After the injury, the victim was taken to the Caucasus Medical Center, where he underwent a surgical operation,” the SIS denoted.

According to the SIS, they have already inspected the scene of the incident, taken necessary samples for further research, and obtained video recordings. They added that the investigation will be conducted within a short period of time and the legality of the actions of the law enforcement officers involved in the incident will be studied.

The case is being investigated under Article 342 (2) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies the neglect of official duties resulting in death or grave consequences. The charges carry a possible sentence of 2-5 years imprisonment.

