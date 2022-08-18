New Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Starts Post

The new Ambassador of Israel to Georgia, Hadas Meitzad, officially started her post on 18 August and stated, “I am happy and honored to start my post as the designated Israeli Ambassador to Georgia.”

“Israel and Georgia have a rich history of friendship and diplomatic ties,” Ambassador Meitzad emphasized. “I am looking forward to further deepening our close relations as well as to enjoy this beautiful country.”

Ambassador Meitzad replaced Ambassador Ran Gidor, who had been serving in the post since 2020.

שמחה ומתרגשת להתחיל בתפקידי החדש כשגרירת ישראל לגאורגיה 🇮🇱🇬🇪 @IsraelMFA https://t.co/0HYvGXwpok — Hadas Meitzad 🇮🇱 (@HadasMeitzad) August 18, 2022

Amb. Meitzad served as a Desk Officer at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2009-2022. Before that, she was the Israeli Embassy’s spokesperson in Tokyo from 2007-2010, as well as a Cadet in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Tel Aviv University.

