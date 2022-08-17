Deputy FM Attends UN Ministerial Conference in Turkmenistan

On August 15-16, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili participated in the UN Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

Per the MFA’s press release, the Conference focused on sustainable transport development and was attended by 30 Ministers and high-ranking officials.

Deputy Minister Khvtisiashvili gave a speech during the event in which he spoke about Georgia’s transit role for the South Caucasus and Central Asia region. He emphasized that Georgia will be “a reliable partner for the landlocked countries of the region and will ensure the smooth and fast movement of goods in the transit corridor.”

The Deputy FM also signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia and the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Deputy Minister Khvtisiashvili held meetings with the Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Zambia, Burkina Faso, the Republic of South Africa, and several other participating countries.

The conference was organized under the theme Financing for Better Connectivity and was part of the preparatory process for the Third United Nations Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries to be held in 2024. The event was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan and the Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

