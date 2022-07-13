Aslan Bzhania Says Abkhaz Ports Open to Russia

Aslan Bzhania, the Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader, declared that the occupied territory is ready to open its ports for parallel imports to Russia as the latter tries to evade Western sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russia’s state agency TASS reported on July 13, that Bzhania made the statements while visiting the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan (Bashkiria).

Bzhania emphasized, “after a significant number of states announced sanctions against Russia, we, of course, think that our territory can be used to implement parallel imports” through Abkhazia’s two available ports and access to other states.

Referring to the possibility of Abkhazia being sanctioned in turn, Bzhania was cited as saying, “we are not afraid of any sanctions, they have never been lifted against us. On the contrary, these difficulties will bring us closer [with Russia].”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)