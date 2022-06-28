Abkhazia-linked Businessman Found Dead in Russia

Yevgeny Palant, 48, Russian businessman with ties to the occupied Abkhazia, has been found dead alongside his wife, Olga Palant, 50, in Zarechye locality near Moscow.

Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency reported yesterday that their bodies were found in the couple’s home with stab wounds which were determined to be the preliminary cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Palant was the co-owner of the A-mobile, a mobile communications company in Abkhazia, per the media reports. The businessman reportedly also owned a stake in the engineering company “Instalsite,” which creates and maintains communication networks.

Russian agency Ria Novosti cited Boris Bartsits, general director at A-mobile, as saying that “we have lost… a philanthropist who created a successful business in Abkhazia, developed the Abkhaz culture.”

In Abkhazia, the businessman was also known for supporting the the Russian Drama Theater named after Fazil Iskander.

