Georgian Defense Minister Meets NATO Chief

Georgian Defense Minister, Juansher Burchuladze, in Brussels for NATO Defense Ministerial, has met with the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

The parties discussed developments in the region in light of the war in Ukraine, the importance of deepening NATO-Georgia practical cooperation to strengthen Georgia’s resilience and defense capabilities in the face of the Russian threat in order to strengthen its interoperability with NATO, Georgia’s Defense Ministry noted.

Per the same press release, the parties also discussed the Tailored Support Document, which is designed for the development of priority areas in the field of defense.

The sides also spoke of increasing the Alliance’s involvement in providing practical assistance and strengthening Black Sea security within the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package framework.

Meetings with Counterparts

Georgia’s Defense Ministry also said today that Minister Burchuladze met with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts, Minister Antti Kaikkonen and Minister Peter Hultqvist, respectively, to discuss how hostilities in Ukraine and resulting complications have “significantly increased the threat and risk to Georgia and the South Caucasus region.”

Against this backdrop, the Georgian Defense Minister emphasized the importance of Western involvement as a “key factor in peace, stability, and rapid economic development in the region.”

The Minister also met with Turkish and Bulgarian Defense Ministers Hulusi Akar and Dragomir Zakov, respectively, with the main topic being security in the Black Sea region in light of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Georgia’s Defense Ministry stated yesterday.

With his Turkish counterpart, Minister Burchuladze discussed reforms carried out in the Ministry of Defense along with the implementation of the SNGP initiatives and the two countries’ cooperation in the field of military education.

With Minister Zakov, the Defense Minister discussed increased cooperation in the field of defense, multinational military exercises, and the training of Georgian servicemen.

As part of his visit to Brussels, Minister Burchuladze is also expected to meet with his Dutch, German, and Lithuanian counterparts.

