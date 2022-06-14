Weekly COVID Update: June 6-12

During June 6-12, Georgian authorities reported 515 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 546 recoveries, and 3 fatalities.

Out of the 515 new cases, 356 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the Imereti region with 40 cases, Guria — 29, Adjara — 26, Kakheti — 24, Kvemo Kartli — 18, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 8, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 7, Shida Kartli — 4, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti — 2, and Samtskhe-Javakheti — 1.

As of June 12, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,658,755 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,641,348 recoveries and 16,838 deaths.

