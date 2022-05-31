Weekly COVID Update: May 23-29

On May 23 – 29, the Georgian authorities reported 575 new cases of COVID-19, 614 recoveries, and 1 fatality.

Out of the 575 cases, 304 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the western Imereti region with 101 cases, Kvemo Kartli — 38, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti — 30, Guria — 27, Adjara — 24, Kakheti — 18, Shida Kartli — 14, Mtskheta – Mtianeti — 9, Samtskhe Javakheti — 6, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti — 3.

As of May 29, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions) had reported 1,657,729 cases of COVID-19 in total, 1,640,288 recoveries, and 16,828 deaths.

