Weekly COVID Update: May 30-June 5

During May 30 – June 5 period, the Georgian authorities reported 511 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 514 more recoveries, and 7 fatalities.

Out of the 511 new cases, 322 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the western Imereti region with 68 cases, Kvemo Kartli — 22, Adjara – 20, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti — 19, Guria — 18, Samtskhe Javakheti — 11, Shida Kartli — 10, Kakheti — 8, Mtskheta – Mtianeti — 7, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti — 6.

The 7-day test-positivity rate stood at 0.49%, NCDC Georgia reported.

As of June 5, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,658,240 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,640,802 recoveries and 16,835 deaths.

