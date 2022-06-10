Tskhinvali Slams UN Resolution, Claims Kazbegi Occupied by Tbilisi

Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia’s “foreign ministry” has accused Georgia of occupying the mountainous Kazbegi municipality, after condemning the June 8 UN resolution which reiterated the right of hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and refugees, mainly ethnic Georgians, to return to Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.

“The reality lies in the fact that Georgia has actually occupied the original Ossetian lands – the so-called Kazbegi region, where there is a massive violation of human rights,” the foreign ministry claimed as reported by Tskhinvali-based RES news agency.

It also alleged that it was Ossetian refugees, that fled Georgia in the 1990s “in search of salvation from ethnic cleansing and aggression of Georgia, whose fate is of little concern to the collective West.”

Condemning the resolution, it said the document showed “an exclusively one-sided politically biased approach that has nothing to do with the true state of affairs and concern for the fate of refugees.”

It expressed its regrets that “the once authoritative international organization has been turning into a platform for ‘select few’ states and serves only to achieve their political goals.”

This is not the first time for Tskhinvali occupation authorities to voice claims over Kazbegi municipality areas, with a land-grabbing appetite growing after the Russo-Georgian War of 2008. Kazbegi’s territory, located north-east to the occupied region with no road connection to Tskhinvali Region, has never been part of the South Ossetian autonomy. MORE

There are some 290 thousand IDPs in Georgia, with some 260 thousand uprooted from Abkhazia and some 30 thousand from Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

