30 Years of Waiting for Resettlement – IDPs from Georgia and Azerbaijan

Authors: Gular Abbasova, Lana Kokaia

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, dozens of violent conflicts emerged in the post-Soviet states. The small groups living in the South Caucasus, whose relations during the Soviet period were characterized by the official label “fraternity of nations,” descended into war with one another. Miserable stories of people affected by the Karabakh, South Ossetia and Abkhazia wars in the South Caucasus are still being heard.

Over 1.3 million people were displaced and more than 30 thousand died in a small region of 15 million. And the voices of those who carry the wounds of those wars remain largely unheard.

Despite three decades since the armed conflict in Abkhazia, thousands of IDPs are still living in unbearable conditions and waiting for their real homes. Nearly 30 years later, we still hear that the IDPs went on a hunger strike and sewed their mouths demanding to receive their homes and accusing the government of unfair distribution of apartments.

On January 16, Zurab Kiria, an IDP from Abkhazia, jumped from the roof of a run-down IDP residence to attract the attention of the authorities and died. IDPs have repeatedly gone on extreme measures to protest their unbearable living conditions in the buildings.

At this stage, 38,753 families in Georgia are waiting for housing. During this period, they have to live in state-owned buildings — hospitals, schools, sanatoriums, hotels. Some of them live with relatives or rent a flat.

According to the Public Defender’s Office, the condition of IDP families living in buildings with increased danger to life and/or health remains a challenge.

Assessing the legal situation in the country during 2021, Nino Lomjaria also said that the procedures for relocating them from such buildings are problematic, as well as that the statistics on such buildings need to be clarified and refined to help the state better understand the scale of the problem.

“They are waiting to our death, perhaps”

Tamar Akhvlediani, 87, has been waiting for her own home for years. Hailing from the Ochamchire District’s village Aradu. She fled the war from Abkhazia with her family and settled in Tskaltubo, Imereti Municipality. Today, she lives alone in Samurgali — one of the Soviet-era sanatoriums in Tskaltubo. Her son is a military serviceman and works in Tbilisi, the girl is married in Kutaisi.

Adapting to a non-familiar environment and forcibly leaving home in one day has not been easy for her like other IDPs. Years later, she tells us about the harsh reality of the post-war period.

“They are waiting to our death, probably. They told us that they do not have one-room apartments and left us so till today. They are torturing us. We agree to settle down wherever they decide. Here is raining like outside, during the rain we have to put basin,” — says Tamar.

Sorry for life and years left in Abkhazia, she recalls they had completely different life there, out of which remained nothing except memories.

“I would go on my food if they let me. What a life I left there”

Nana Liparteliani lived in Kelasuri, 10 kilometers away from Sokhumi. She turned 17 when the Georgian-Abkhaz war broke out and finished school the same year. She says the most beautiful years for her are connected with Sukhumi. Nana remembers every tree, bush, road, river.

“I remember everything. I used to move everywhere. I often dreamed about my house, but in my dreams I always entered from behind the house, not through the gate, and was seeing the light in the window as if someone was living. In reality, no one lives there, it has been turned into a forest,” Nana tells us.

Lately Sokhumi and childhood are no longer in her dreams. She also waits for housing. Nana tells us that his brother and sister-in-law, along with their 4 children, have already been given an apartment.

75-year-old Venera Kopaliani is from Sokhumi. After the war, living in a sanatorium in Samgurali with her 76-year-old husband turned out to be very difficult for her as well.

“Shared toilet, bathroom. Unbearable conditions for so many years. We were promised, now there will be resettlement. “Soon will be, soon will be” — they were telling us, but we were left with 40 families here. I am in poor health, I am an oncological patient. Flats were given to those who were married, already had a house and they now sell the apartments. I am very disappointed,” Venera Kopaliani told us.

She also says that her family members have already been given the apartments.

What does IDP accommodation policy look like?

The Government of Georgia has been implementing a program to provide IDPs with long-term housing since 2009. The IDP resettlement policy has been informal since 1993. After the war in Abkhazia, IDPs arbitrarily started settle down in the state buildings. The process was accompanied by the government’s rhetoric that the return will be very soon, if nor today then tomorrow, but it did not happen so.

Researcher Katie Sartania tells us that in 2004, the state introduced the so-called a large-scale privatization plan, which included the sale of state property to foreign investors. The privatization list also included hotels where IDPs lived. Among them was Hotel Iveria, current Radisson Blu Iveria. According to Sartania, the state only acted as a mediator in this process and did not interfere in the negotiations between the IDPs and the private investor.

“Until 2010, IDPs were being evicted from various state-owned buildings. However, many IDPs opposed the process because in Tbilisi, in 2004, an investor offered them $ 7,000 for a room, that was not sufficient to buy an apartment due to rising private property at the time, and nobody took that into account,” said the researcher.

Sartania also says that some of the IDPs agreed to the offer, however, it was soon reported that they still did not have houses and again moved to state buildings, with relatives, or started renting again.

The researcher also recalls that those who did not agree to leave the hotels, the Tbilisi City Hall cut off water and electricity in the building, and by creating unbearable conditions, eventually all were forced to agree and leave.

NGO representatives working on IDPs issues note that the resettlement process has been improved, criteria have been developed and the distribution of the flats is happening according to social scores. However, they add, the process is not transparent and the principle of fairness is unclear. For instance, housing is primarily offered to the families who are most in need. Researchers say the approach is not productive because with it the state encourages poverty.

“The IDP resettlement strategy was renewed in 2008, which meant that before returning to Abkhazia or the Tskhinvali region, the state should have to provide them with decent living conditions, with cultural and social integration. However, to find yourself in a resettlement program, you must have a very poor condition. Unemployment is also strong. At the same time, there is a feeling of injustice among the IDPs, that some of them got 5 apartments, me – none of them, which strengthens stereotypes,” Sartania said.

What is the government’s plan?

A total of 289,839 IDPs are registered in Georgia. Including 262,431 from Abkhazia. The state has so far managed to provide only 44,060 families with housing or compensation.

Speaking about the government’s four-year plan in August, government officials did not hide that many IDPs still live in poor conditions. They also said the Georgian Government plans to provide housing for 13,000 IDP families over the next four years. The plan stipulates that the government has to buy up to 8,000 apartments for IDPs, and up to 5,000 families will buy houses in villages.

According to government officials, they plan to provide housing to 13,000 IDP families under the following plan:

Large-scale construction in the regions;

Builders Project — Within the framework of the Builders Commission, apartments in newly built residential buildings for IDPs in Tbilisi and the regions should be purchased;

Rural house purchase project, according to which an IDP family chooses the desired house in any region of Georgia and

Legalization of living spaces.

According to the plan, 3,300 apartments should be built in Tbilisi by the end of 2024, 1,700 in Zugdidi and Kutaisi, and 833 in Rustavi.

According to Economy Minister Natia Turnava, more than 700 mln Lari (USD 230 mln) will be spent in total, which, at the same time, is a large state investment in the economy.

Why is the pace of housing satisfaction slow?

Researchers are also talking about the reasons that have slowed down the pace of IDP resettlement. One of them is the status of an internally displaced person. The fact is that the status of IDPs is inherited from parents to children, which is why the number of IDPs in Georgia is growing every year, because the government cannot provide a single-family home within one generation.

According to the data requested from the IDP Agency, in 2020 alone, 3, 933 persons received refugee status, of which 3,714, approximately 90%, were minors.

Azerbaijani IDPs Too Are Waiting Their Living Conditions to Improve

“Because of the smell of moisture and sewage we cannot stand inside these rooms. We often have to go outside to get air,” 65-year-old azerbaijani Beyim Garayeva says.

Garayeva became an IDP from the Aghdam region during the First Karabakh War. After getting married, she used to live in the Agdash – central region of Azerbaijan for some time. After divorcing her husband, she and her daughter moved to an administrative building for IDPs near the Baku metro station on January 20.

Beyim has been living with her daughter for eighteen years in a small, dimly lit room with no windows and a damp smell. According to Beyim, the first floor of the building was previously intended to be used as a garage. The IDPs set up rooms for themselves inside. Beyim says she has to repair the floor several times a year because the water flowing from the basement has eroded the floors of the rooms.

“About thirty-five families live on this floor and we are all on the sewer line. We have repeatedly appealed to the Refugee Committee, we were told that there is no house at the moment, preparations are still underway. But how can we live here during the pandemic?! ” – says Garayeva.

Ayten Yusifova, who lives next door to Garayeva, is originally from the Fizuli region. After being displaced in 1994, Ayten moved to Baku with her family – parents and sisters and settled in one room here. She got married here and now has two children. After divorce, she started her own small confectionery business in a small, tiny room outside the building.

Ayten says since April 2021, the government has given a house in the Fizuli region to two families living in the building, including his mother. Others are still waiting.



The Azerbaijani Government estimates that more than 1 million people were displaced from Karabakh and surrounding regions during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s. At that time, IDPs were forced to temporarily settle in various regions of Azerbaijan, including the capital Baku, primarily in tent camps, underground excavations, railway carriages, basements, schools, kindergartens, dormitories and other administrative buildings.

With the financial support of the government, 12 tent camps in Azerbaijan were abolished in 2003-2007 and the population was relocated to new settlements.

According to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 116 new settlements have been built for IDPs in different cities and regions of the country, and more than 320,000 IDPs have been relocated to new settlements till this date.

In the statistical data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, in 2017-2020, the state provided 14,079 IDP families with housing across the country. 6188 of them have been settled in new buildings in Baku.

In connection with the allocation of 42.5 million manats to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the presidential reserve fund, envisaged in the 2020 state budget to improve the living conditions of IDP families, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on September 25, 2020.

The press service of the Committee said in July 2020 that during 2020-2024 it was planned to provide 23,850 IDP families living in life-threatening conditions with new housing in Baku.

Although the construction of settlements and residential complexes to improve the housing conditions of IDPs was completed by the end of 2020, with the exception of 30 individual houses built in Fizuli, other new apartments were given to the families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Karabakh War by the decision of the President.

IDP families temporarily housed in an administrative building in the eye hospital in the Khatai district of Baku, an unfinished building, also complain about their living conditions. Stones ready to collapse at the entrance to the block of the building, power lines hanging from the walls have become a problem that can pose a threat to both children and adults at any time.

On the other hand, the walls of the rooms became unusable as a result of sewage flowing from the sewer lines and rains. The floors of the huts here are rotten due to moisture. According to residents, rats, frogs and snakes come out of the rooms in summer. Families who take refuge in narrow rooms without windows say that the health of children born in such conditions is also damaged.

Originally an IDP from the Aghdam region, Vafa Alasgarova and her husband moved to the first floor of the building in 2007 after getting married. Before that, she lived in a kindergarten in the Sabirabad region. Vafa says a daughter was born ten years after they got married. But in bad weather, her child developed anaemia.

“No one living here has a window outside,” she said. There is only a small window in the corridors. Due to lack of air, children born here have anaemia and lung problems.” Alasgarova says that the situation of families living in the basement is more difficult than in the upper floors of the building.

“This child grew up in our arms, spending this day in front of the Refugee Committee. We met with many neighbors and wrote a written application to be given a house for at least a while, to live normally and then move there when houses are built in Aghdam. There was no result. There is no one to look after our appeal. ” – said Vafa.

Gulbada Khalilova, 59, who lives in the Alasgarov neighborhood, also said she was ailing. Khalilova, an IDP from Agdam, says her health worsened since she arrived at the shelter.

“First I had gallbladder surgery, then I got kidney disease. My feet began to ache from the cold and humidity of the room. Gradually, I lost the ability to walk. In addition, I developed diabetes,” Khalilova says. She tells us that now she has a tumour in her abdomen, and there is no financial means for the operation. The livelihood of a family of six is managed by the son, who works as a laborer, and the family’s per capita benefits.

Ganja City

“In 1993, we became IDPs from Kalbajar. When I came to Ganja, I was a child, I got married. Now I am 36 and I think I will get older here. ”

Turan (not real name), who lives in the dormitory building of the former Aluminum Factory in Ganja, says that the building is in an emergency situation, but nobody is interested in their situation.

“The stones of the building are old, the cement is rubbed and poured like sand. Inside the rooms are very humid, cockroaches and insects coming out of the walls. It is unbearable to live here. The workers come, change the sewer pipes, but it has no use,” complains Turan. About twenty IDP families like him live in the building. Due to the lack of a basement in the dormitory, sewage from the sewers collects in the basement, and residents suffer from foul odors and unsanitary conditions throughout the year.

Turan lives with his wife and two children in a cramped two-room “apartment” with damp walls. Turan says there is such a family in the building that five or six people had to fit in a one-room “apartment.”

“I was able to repair something in the room before. But it does not end with repairs, the building is not suitable for living anymore. I don’t have a permanent job to do anything now. Everyone living in the building is in this condition,” Turan says. After the Second Karabakh War, representatives of the local executive body came and asked about their desire to return to the liberated lands in the future. Although the residents of the building expressed interest in returning, the representative did not give them exact information about the relocation.

The head of the committee’s press service, Ibrahim Mirzayev, mentions that there are no plans to build new housing for IDPs in other regions of Azerbaijan. After the Second Karabakh War, settlements and houses were planned to be built only in the liberated territories. During the gradual return of IDPs to their permanent places of residence, first of all, those living in the most difficult conditions will be provided with new housing.

The Karabakh Revival Fund was established in January 2021 by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev. The organization was established to ensure a modern and decent life for sustainable settlement in the liberated territories, to carry out construction and rehabilitation work in all areas, as well as to support safe living, efficient operation and sustainable growth.