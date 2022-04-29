Georgia’s GDP Up 10.6% in March 2022

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 10.6% year-over-year in March 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on April 29.

Geostat said growth was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; transportation and storage; hotels and restaurants; construction; arts, entertainment and recreations; mining and quarrying; manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s economy grew by 14.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

