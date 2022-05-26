On Independence Day, Georgia Eyes ‘Return to Europe’

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili have addressed the nation from the stand on Tbilisi’s Freedom Square, the heart of celebrations today as the country marks 104 years since it proclaimed itself the independent Democratic Republic on May 26, 1918.

In her address, President Zurabishvili largely focused on Georgia’s EU membership bid — “a return to Europe” — Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and peaceful conflict resolution in Georgia.

“Just as in multiple decisive moments in history, Georgia again stands on the crossroads,” she said. “A time of new opportunities and challenges stands before us, demanding from us not only caution but certain responses, readiness, prescience, a vision of future and boldness.”

But first of all, the President argued, the challenges and opportunities require Georgia to be “united.”

“A historic opportunity has arisen on the path to Europe,” President Zurabishvili declared, adding however that “this road has not opened without bloodshed and sacrifice.”

“Our ancestors paved this path, our centuries-old aspiration was based on the understanding that common values united us and linked us with the European civilization.”

“When we defended the Georgian faith, identity and values from a number of conquering empires, we also defended Europe,” she said, going on to argue that European values — fair courts, tolerance, respect for human rights and separation of powers — were deep-rooted in Georgian kingdoms of old.

“To protect these values is not a fulfillment of the dictated will of someone else, or a threat of alienation and identity loss,” the President noted. “On the contrary, taking decisive steps on the path to Europe is tantamount to a return to oneself.”

“For the first time, a real chance has arisen. Neither the civil society united around this goal, nor the souls of our ancestors, nor the future generations will forgive us if we let this chance go,” President Zurabishvili said.

Continuing about the war in Ukraine, the President asserted that “we are not only obliged to share the pain of the Ukrainian people, but to also be in complete solidarity with them.”

“We understand very well that the fast-tracked process of European integration is the achievement of the Ukrainian people, [through] their blood and suffering,” she added. “Ukraine has gone through astounding battles, its fighters have shown the world an example of bravery, devotion and perseverance.”

“We know, and will not forget that Ukraine defends today not only its own freedom, sovereignty, independence but also the freedom of our and other European states.”

Against the backdrop of the war, the President argued there are “attempts” to convince Georgia that it can “seize the opportunity and try to take back the [occupied] territories by force — clearly another Russian disinformation.”

Addressing the residents of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/ South Ossetia, she said: “Georgia will never attempt to do anything against you through war and force.”

The President further noted that the upcoming Russian annexation referendum in Tskhinvali is “yet another provocation by Russia,” trying to sow conflict.

Summing up her address, President Zurabishvili appealed to the public and the political elite for unity. “When, if not today, shall we realize that there is no other way?”

“A nation, banded together, has a great future ahead — a return to Europe and ourselves!” she declared.

