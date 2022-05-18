Georgian Defense Forces Chief Visits Brussels

Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, has met with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, the Georgian Defense Ministry said today.

Per the press release, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili “stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and increasing interoperability with the Alliance in light of existing threats and challenges.”

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the security environment in the region and the large-scale aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine were the key issues of the discussion.

“The sides expressed [support] to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and condemned Russia’s actions.”

At the meeting, Major General Matiashvili discussed the transformation taking place within Georgia’s Defense Forces as well as the initiatives carried out under the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNPG), the Defense Ministry added.

It also said the Georgian Major General reiterated the country’s continued willingness to participate in NATO training exercises and operations.

This is the second time that Matiashvili has visited Brussels this year. On January 12-13 he attended the NATO Military Committee meeting in the Belgian capital, alongside 30 Allied Chiefs of Defense and his Ukrainian counterpart Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny.

Also today in Brussels, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

