Japan’s Vice FM Visits Tbilisi

Vice Foreign Minister of Japan, Tarō Honda on May 3-4 visited Georgia, where he met Economy Minister, Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili, Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili, and deputy FM Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili.

The senior diplomat and the Georgian Economy Minister during their meeting on May 4 went over prospects to further develop bilateral economic ties, including in trade, energy, transportation, and communications, among others.

“Japan has a very big potential to invest in Georgia,” Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said after the meeting.

“We will work with specific Japanese companies,” he added, without providing further details.

Also, the Economy Minister noted the sides touched upon Georgia’s potential for transit, “which becomes increasingly interesting for Japanese firms to connect with Europe.”

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on its part reported that the officials pledged to promote cooperation in efforts to tackle climate change, including in the field of renewable energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Also on May 4, Vice FM Honda and Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili attended a ceremony for the donation of USD 1.8 million worth of equipment by the Japan International Cooperation Agency to the Tbilisi Republican Hospital.

The assistance aims to strengthen the capacity of the medical institution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support the development of its human resource, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on May 4, Vice FM Honda and Deputy FM Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili discussed the security environment globally and in the South Caucasus region, the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

Speaking with the Georgian counterpart, the senior Japanese diplomat denounced Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, pledged Japan’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and asserted that Tokyo remains committed to supporting Tbilisi in development efforts.

Also on May 4, the Japanese diplomat sat down with local businessmen, stressing that strengthening relations with Japan is a promising option as Georgian companies begin to explore new markets amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry noted.

Vice FM Honda arrived in Tbilisi from Yerevan, and departed for Baku after wrapping up his trip in Georgia.

