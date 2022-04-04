News
Annual Inflation at 11.8% in March
Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 11.8% in March, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.
On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 2.5%.
The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (21.6% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (17.8% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (8.4%).
The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in transport (8.9% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2% increase).
Also Read:
- Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to 11%
- Georgia’s GDP Up 14.6% in February 2022
- Annual Inflation at 13.7% in February
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)