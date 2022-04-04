Annual Inflation at 11.8% in March

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 11.8% in March, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 2.5%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (21.6% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (17.8% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (8.4%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in transport (8.9% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2% increase).

