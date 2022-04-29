GD: Saakashvili Returned to Drag Georgia into Forthcoming Ukraine War

Georgian Dream chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze said anyone who wants or demands the release of jailed Mikheil Saakashvili wants “a war to wage in Georgia,” responding to mounting calls for the medical transfer of the ex-President abroad over his worsening health condition.

Commenting on the recent evaluation by the Public Defender’s group of experts that Saakashvili suffers from “protein starvation,” GD’s Kobakhidze claimed ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria “represents the party of war.”

The ruling party leader claimed that Saakashvili had planned to “stir up” the situation in Georgia with his return ahead of the October 2 local elections and overturn the Government.

After coming to power together with ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, For Georgia party leader, and Mamuka Khazaradze, Lelo party chair, Saakashvili would enter into war with Russia, MP Kobakhidze claimed.

“In 2008, he [Saakashvili] failed to achieve his goals, he only brought Russian tanks into Gori and Senaki,” the GD chair went on, adding “he would now do his maximum for us to see Russian tanks in Tbilisi as well.”

The ruling party chairperson further claimed that any war for Georgia would be more severe than for Ukraine. Anyone who calls on Georgia to join the war on Russia wants “complete humanitarian, economic and political catastrophe for our country,” he argued.

He stressed that the GD Government would not allow a “bloody war” to happen between Georgians on one hand and the Abkhaz and the S. Ossetians on the other. “Maybe Saakashvili or others want this, but we must absolutely rule it out.”

The GD chair’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also claimed that Saakashvili had aimed for “destabilization,” “revolution” and “mass murders,” when returning to Georgia.

“There were specific reports that the war was to start in Ukraine in November or December,” the Georgian PM further claimed, going on to argue Saakashvili’s return also served to prepare grounds for “opening a second frontline” in Georgia.

“If Saakashvili was in power today, there would be a war here,” PM Garibashvili claimed. “They would instigate a second Mariupol here.”

“I know I disappointed every fake friend who wished for war in my country, in your country,” PM Garibashvili claimed, alluding to the GD’s claims that some Ukrainian officials wish to see a “second frontline” opened in Georgia.

