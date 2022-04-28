Georgian, Estonian Top Diplomats Speak Over the Phone

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili today spoke over the phone with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets, discussing bilateral relations, European security, and Georgia’s European integration.

“Minister [Darchiashvili] underlined the importance of the strong support of partners towards Georgia’s implementation of its priorities,” noted the Georgian Foreign Ministry in a press release.

FM Darchiashvili also spoke of “the importance of taking into account the common interests of the Associated Trio [Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine] countries on the path to European integration,” per the same note.

“We highly value [Estonia’s] firm support to our country,” the top Georgian diplomat tweeted following the conversation.

Congratulated my colleague @iliadarch on the occasion of appointment as the 🇬🇪FM. Touched also upon the 🇪🇺 integration & security environment across Europe, including our unwavering support to🇺🇦's territorial integrity. Looking forward to meet in person soon. pic.twitter.com/WCB37nHF9Q — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) April 28, 2022

On her part, Eva-Maria Liimets wrote on Twitter that the two diplomats touched upon Georgia’s European integration and the security environment across Europe, including Estonia’s unwavering support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

