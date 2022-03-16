Estonia Backs Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic Aspirations

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani spoke over the phone with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets, discussing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Georgia’s European integration.



According to the press release by the Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA), the two diplomats talked about the security environment aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The parties exchanged information on political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid the war.

As per the same note, the two top diplomats also discussed security challenges facing Georgia.

“The necessity for more involvement of international partners in the region and to further consolidate support for our country was stressed,” the Georgian MFA noted.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani briefed his Estonian colleague about Georgia’s EU membership bid and the importance of receiving a candidate country status.

“[FM Zalkaliani] underlined Georgia’s irreversible integration with the European Union, the progress already achieved on this path, and the plans for the future, including full and consistent implementation of commitments taken under the Association Agreement,” the Ministry added.

On her part, Estonian chief diplomat Eva-Maria Liimets tweeted that she spoke with the Georgian counterpart to affirm bilateral ties and Estonia’s support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“We continue to strongly support sovereignty [and] territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the Estonian FM noted.

