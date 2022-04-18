One Dies in Chiatura Mine Accident

A 30-year-old man died on April 17 working at the mine in Itkhvisi village of western Georgian Chiatura Municipality, stated the Georgian Manganese, a company that runs the local mining sector.

The Georgian Trade Unions Confederation (GTUC), a labor union, said that according to the preliminary findings of its probe together with the Labor Inspection Office the 30-year-old section manager died when stones collapsed at the mine.

“If any violations are revealed, anyone who possibly committed misconduct will be most severely punished,” the GTUC warned in its statement.

The Labor Inspection Office has not yet issued its own preliminary findings.

