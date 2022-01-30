Police line. Photo: Jason Rojas via Unsplash
1 Dead, 8 Injured After Tkibuli Mine Accident

31/01/2022 - 03:02
One person was fatally injured and eight more sustained injuries in a coal mine explosion in Tkibuli, western Georgia, Tkibuli majoritarian MP Bezhan Tsakadze confirmed early on January 31.

Injured miners were reportedly admitted in a local hospital.

The police told InterPressNews agency that a probe was launched under Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving breach of safety regulations during mining and construction works.

The exact cause of the mining accident so far remains undetermined.

