Zurabishvili Denounces ‘Brutal Russian Atrocity’ in Kramatorsk

“The brutal Russian atrocity in Kramatorsk, an unspeakable massacre, is a breach of human rights,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said today.

“This kind of violence will remain a dark page in human history,” she tweeted. “Too many crimes against humanity have been committed.”

“Slava Ukraini,” the President said.

Russia launched a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, where about 4,000 civilians were waiting for evacuation, Iryna Venediktova, Ukrainian Prosecutor General reported today.

The attack killed at least 30 and injured at least a hundred people, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“This was a deliberate slaughter,” FM Kuleba added. “We will bring each war criminal to justice.”

