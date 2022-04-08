President Salome Zurabishvili holds a press briefing on February 24, 2022. Georgian and Ukrainian flags displayed in the Presidential Administration. Photo: president.ge
News

Zurabishvili Denounces ‘Brutal Russian Atrocity’ in Kramatorsk

08/04/2022 - 19:48
16 1 minute read

“The brutal Russian atrocity in Kramatorsk, an unspeakable massacre, is a breach of human rights,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said today.

“This kind of violence will remain a dark page in human history,” she tweeted. “Too many crimes against humanity have been committed.”

“Slava Ukraini,” the President said.

Russia launched a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, where about 4,000 civilians were waiting for evacuation, Iryna Venediktova, Ukrainian Prosecutor General reported today.

The attack killed at least 30 and injured at least a hundred people, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“This was a deliberate slaughter,” FM Kuleba added. “We will bring each war criminal to justice.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
08/04/2022 - 19:48
16 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Lithuania MPs Slam Georgian Govt Over Ukraine Rhetoric, Russia, Stalin

08/04/2022 - 16:31

Georgia Not Helping Russia Evade Sanctions, Says PM

08/04/2022 - 13:55

Georgia Votes to Suspend Russia from UN HRC

08/04/2022 - 12:11

Russia Accuses Georgia of Mosquito Invasion

08/04/2022 - 00:04
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button