Georgia’s Parliament Speaker Visits Yerevan

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashili today kicked off a two-day trip to Yerevan, where he already met his Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan.

The two Speakers discussed parliamentary ties, including links between friendship groups and sectoral committees and expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation, the Georgian Parliament’s press service reported.

Speaker Simonyan told his Georgian colleague that further developing “special good-neighborly” relations with Tbilisi is envisaged by the Armenian Government’s 2021-2026 action plan, the Armenian National Assembly’s press release said.

Discussing regional security and the consequences of the 2020 war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian parliamentary chairperson stressed the importance of a high level of ties between Tbilisi and Yerevan for ensuring security in the South Caucasus, according to the same report.

The Georgian Parliament Speaker is also set to meet Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the leader of Armenia’s Apostolic Church, Catholicos Karekin II.

