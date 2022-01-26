Georgian, Armenian Justice Ministers Meet in Yerevan

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze met with his Armenian counterpart Karen Andreasyan in Yerevan to exchange on several reforms carried by the Ministry, as part of his January 26-28 visit to Armenia.

After the meeting, Minister Bregadze said the sides agreed on “special collaboration in the field of public services” and signed a memorandum of cooperation, as per the press release by the Georgian Ministry.

Minister Bregadze said the Georgian side had shared its experience with mobile public service halls, that travel to rural areas to provide citizens with public services.

According to him, they also discussed “PROBBOX,” a system that allows offenders on probation to be monitored digitally and lets them receive services of the Probation Bureau remotely.

The two ministers also agreed to actively cooperate on preventing forgery of documents.

The Ministry’s press service also reported that the Justice Minister and his deputies – Tamar Tkeshelashvili and Buba Lomuashvili, as well as the Chairman of the National Agency of Public Registry Oleg (Bacho) Tortladze and the Head of the Special Penitentiary Service Nika Tskhvarashvili will hold a presentation on the ongoing reforms in Georgia’s justice system.

In Yerevan, the Justice Minister is accompanied by Deputy Ministers Tamar Tkeshelashvili and Buba Lomuashvili, as well as the Chairman of the National Agency of Public Registry Oleg (Bacho) Tortladze and the Head of the Special Penitentiary Service Nika Tskhvarashvili. The Georgian delegation is also scheduled to meet with Prime Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan.

