Georgian, Armenian Top Diplomats Speak Over the Phone

Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani spoke over the phone with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on March 24.

A press release by the Georgian Foreign Ministry said the two chief diplomats discussed the agenda of bilateral relations as well as underlined the need for reciprocal high-level visits.

As per the same report, Foreign Minister Zalkaliani underlined the readiness of Georgia to contribute to the peace process in the neighborhood.

On its part, the MFA of Armenia noted that FM Mirzoyan briefed the Georgian counterpart “on Azerbaijan’s actions towards exerting psychological pressure against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, hindering normal operation of vital infrastructures during freezing weather conditions…”

“Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon the stance of the Armenian side regarding negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace agreement, in that context emphasising the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” the same report continued.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry further reported that the two top diplomats “also exchanged on issues regarding regional and international security.”