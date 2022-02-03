Georgian Interior Minister Visits Yerevan

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri is visiting Yerevan on February 2-4 and has already met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Head of Police Vahe Ghazaryan.

In Minister Gomelauri’s meeting with PM Pashinyan on February 2, the sides stressed the importance of cooperation between the Georgian and Armenian law enforcement agencies for ensuring security and fighting back international crime, the Interior Ministry stated today.

The Georgian Minister highlighted with the Armenian PM there are many directions and programs over which Georgia and Armenia could share their experiences with each other.

According to PM Pashinyan’s press service, the two officials also exchanged views about the ongoing sectoral reforms in both countries, including in Armenia’s patrol service.

PM Pashinyan dubbed it “important” to establish close cooperation between Armenian and Georgian law enforcement for “the protection of rule of law.”

Also on February 2, in Minister Gomelauri’s meeting with the Armenian Head of Police, the sides expressed readiness to further deepen and develop the existing cooperation between the police forces, according to the Georgian Ministry’s press statement.

The Police of Armenia stated that the two officials discussed issues of mutual interest, such as the search, detection and transfer of fugitives, exchange of operative information and the fight against drug trafficking.

The Georgian delegation to Armenia also includes the First Deputy Minister Shalva Bedoidze and Deputy Ministers Ioseb Chelidze and Giorgi Butkhuzi.

