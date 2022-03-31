Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s GDP Up 14.6% in February 2022

31/03/2022 - 11:44
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 14.6% year-over-year in February 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 31.

Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing; transportation and storage; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; hotels and restaurants; real estate activities; arts, entertainment and recreation; mining and quarrying.

The real GDP growth in the first two months of 2022 averaged 16.3%.

