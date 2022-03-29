Flags with the OSCE logo in front of the Hofburg in Vienna. Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chair Visits Tbilisi

29/03/2022 - 22:22
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who currently serves as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, has arrived in Tbilisi for March 29-30 visit.

FM Rau is set to meet with Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Deputy parliamentary Chairman Gia Volski.

The Polish chief diplomat will also hold a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. The two top diplomats will deliver joint press remarks.

Zbigniew Rau is planning to visit the Russian occupation line as well.

In his capacity as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister Rau will also visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in the following days, as tweeted by the Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

