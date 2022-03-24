NATO Chief Talks Georgia’s Resilience

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after the extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government today that the Allies agreed to step up support for Georgia.

“Allies agreed that we must also increase our support for other partners at risk from Russian threats and interference, including Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” stated the NATO Secretary General.

“Working together, and with the European Union, we must help them uphold their sovereignty and strengthen their resilience,” Jens Stoltenberg continued.

In his words, along with supporting Ukraine that is fighting Russian invasion, NATO has “a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate further. Because this would be even more dangerous and more devastating.”

