UNM-Era Defense Minister, Procurement Head Ordered to Pay EUR 5 Mln

The Tbilisi City Court has ordered United National Movement-era Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili and the Head of the Procurement Department during his tenure, Aleksandre Ninua, to jointly pay EUR 5,060,000 in compensation to the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry stated today that Kezerashvili — currently the majority shareholder of government-critical Formula TV — and Ninua had embezzled the money by funneling the amount to an offshore company to hold training for the Ministry. The service was not provided, however, as per the statement.

The Defense Ministry took to the Court on September 30, 2021, to seek compensation for, as they put it, Kezerashvili and Ninua’s “criminal activity.”

The development came after Kezerashvili received a ten-year sentence in absentia in the embezzlement case on September 7, after the Supreme Court overrode the 2017 acquittal ruling by the Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, Ninua had already been convicted.

The former defense official has denied charges as politically motivated. His lawyer, Giorgi Gelkhauri, in September suggested that the authorities’ lawsuit aimed to freeze the assets of Formula TV, and “suppress free speech” ahead of the October 2021 local elections.

The Defense Ministry had then denied the allegation, stressing it had no intentions to demand an asset freeze.

Kezerashvili was the chief of financial police from 2004 till late 2006 and then served as Defense Minister until December 2008, before going into business.

Several separate sets of criminal proceedings have been brought against him since the change of government in Georgia in late 2012; in two of them, heard in the Georgian courts, Kezerashvili was acquitted in absentia. Also, a court in London in 2016 and a court in France in 2014 rejected his extradition demands.

